Tata Gluco+ releases new Energy On, Game On campaign

Tata Gluco+, an energy drink from the house of Tata Consumer Products Limited has recently unveiled its first national campaign that embodies the brand’s purpose of making challenges fun.

The campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, brings to light the brand promise of providing a refreshing energy shot in a differentiated cup format in four flavors Orangy Burst,Lemony Zing,Lychee Zap and newly introduced Cola Twist to help out in situations which can look challenging.

The new advert weaves the brand proposition in a similar slice-of-life situation – a group of travelers who run out of Petrol in a desert and seek help from a group of youngsters who are enjoying sand surfing on a hot sunny day. The youngsters energize themselves with Tata Gluco+ energy drink which gives them the instant energy to dig their way through the sand to take out petrol for the stuck tourists.

The light-hearted film has used humor to connect with Gen Z while gamifying the brand experience through the Energy On Game On narrative.

Commenting on the new campaign, Vikram Grover, MD, NourishCo Beverages Ltd said, “ This campaign is about bringing out the same promise in a humorous manner and gamifies the brand. We hope consumers love the TVC and the extended gaming experience that we have also rolled out on all our packs as an extension of the campaign”

Senthil Kumar – chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson added, “Tata Gluco + has created a unique brand language and celebrated quirky Indian humour while being rooted in Indianisms in all our films over the years. This new film with a refreshed tonality takes the brand language to the next level”

As per the company, the new advert would be supported with a 360-degree surround plan covering TV, digital, OOH and cinema. The brand has used gaming technology with a Scan,Play and Win on the pack using which the consumers can scan the QR code on the Tata Gluco+ cups and get a chance to play engaging games on their phone and also get rewarded. The company believes that gaming has a high skew among Gen Z and the unique way of using gaming in the consumer journey during the campaign will help the brand meaningfully engage with the consumers.

