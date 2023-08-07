Tata CLiQ Palette announces #YourBeautyMatchmaker campaign

Tata CLiQ Palette announces the #YourBeautyMatchmaker campaign, created by Havas Worldwide India is a series of films that aims to introduce beauty lovers to the matchmaker that helps them find the right products, connects them with a beauty community, and offers access to tips and tricks from celebrity experts. The brand has roped in actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador.

Kriti Sanon, as the face of Tata CLiQ Palette, echoes the brand’s youthful and playful personality as she engages in fun banter with friends and family in the films while she goes on a journey of right-swiping on personalised beauty recommendations from the app.

“Tata CLiQ Palette is a tech-enabled beauty destination that aims to bring a new approach to how people discover and shop for beauty, which is further reinforced by the #YourBeautyMatchmaker campaign. Kriti Sanon’s banter in the films is aimed at sparking conversations about fulfilling every individual’s unique beauty goals,” Mitali Parekh Acharya, director – marketing, Tata CLiQ Palette, said.

Tata CLiQ Palette’s feature, Beauty ID, cuts through the clutter by asking the user a carefully curated set of questions. The intelligent system collects essential information about your skin type, concerns, preferences, and beauty goals. With the knowledge, Beauty ID harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to analyse the user’s responses and generate tailored recommendations.

“Everyone in the world of beauty is looking for the perfect match. But in the process of looking for it, we find ourselves caught in a continuous loop of researching, looking for the best products, becoming tangled in reviews, and getting confused by advice from friends. Tata CLiQ Palette’s Unique Beauty ID technology allows you to flirt with all the possibilities that are tailor-made for you,” Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide India, said.

