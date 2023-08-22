Tata Capital onboards Shubman Gill as brand ambassador

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has announced the appointment of cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador.

As per the company, the appointment of Gill is aligned with Tata Capitals’ brand promise “Count on Us”.

Commenting on the partnership, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer- Digital and Marketing, Tata Capital, said, “We are really excited to announce our association with Shubman Gill and to welcome him into the Tata Capital family. His journey in the world of cricket mirrors the journey of Tata Capital in the financial services sector – we are both driven by passion, skill, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Cricket is a unifying sport in India across all customer segments. We see him as a great fit for our brand values of reliability, dynamism, innovation, and a determination to deliver the best. We believe that Shubman will play a vital role in journey of growth of our brand as we strive towards becoming India’s preferred financial services company.”

As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Gill will soon be launched in the coming weeks, the company informed. The campaign will bring to life the brands’ purpose of being a responsible financial partner fulfilling India’s aspirations.

Speaking about the association with Tata Capital, Shubman Gill said, “It is a privilege to be associated with Tata Capital – a brand with a strong legacy of excellence, innovation and commitment. These are the same values that I live by as I strive to deliver consistency for the country. Tata Capital’s objective of empowering and enabling people to achieve their dreams resonates deeply with me, and I am delighted to be a part of this brand journey.”

