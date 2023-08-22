scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Tata Capital onboards Shubman Gill as brand ambassador

As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Gill will soon be launched in the coming weeks.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The appointment of Gill is aligned with Tata Capitals’ brand promise “Count on Us”
The appointment of Gill is aligned with Tata Capitals’ brand promise “Count on Us”

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has announced the appointment of cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador.

As per the company, the appointment of Gill is aligned with Tata Capitals’ brand promise “Count on Us”.

Commenting on the partnership, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer- Digital and Marketing, Tata Capital, said, “We are really excited to announce our association with Shubman Gill and to welcome him into the Tata Capital family. His journey in the world of cricket mirrors the journey of Tata Capital in the financial services sector – we are both driven by passion, skill, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Cricket is a unifying sport in India across all customer segments. We see him as a great fit for our brand values of reliability, dynamism, innovation, and a determination to deliver the best. We believe that Shubman will play a vital role in journey of growth of our brand as we strive towards becoming India’s preferred financial services company.”

Also Read

As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Gill will soon be launched in the coming weeks, the company informed. The campaign will bring to life the brands’ purpose of being a responsible financial partner fulfilling India’s aspirations.

Also Read

Speaking about the association with Tata Capital, Shubman Gill said, “It is a privilege to be associated with Tata Capital – a brand with a strong legacy of excellence, innovation and commitment. These are the same values that I live by as I strive to deliver consistency for the country. Tata Capital’s objective of empowering and enabling people to achieve their dreams resonates deeply with me, and I am delighted to be a part of this brand journey.”

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 12:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS