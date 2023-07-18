Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited appoints Sarosh Amaria as managing director

Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited (TCHFL), the subsidiary of Tata Capital Limited, has appointed Sarosh Amaria, as the managing director of TCHFL. As per the company, the appointment is effective from July 18, 2023.

Amaria has joined TCHFL after having served as the managing director of Tata Capital Financial Services Limited (TCFSL) for over 3 years.

Talking about the appointment, Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director and CEO, Tata Capital Limited said, “Under Amaria’s leadership, we look forward to bolstering our housing finance portfolio. Given the depth and breadth of his knowledge, I am confident TCHFL will go from good to great. We thank him for his immense support in transforming the TCFSL business and wish him all the best in his new role.”

Amaria has an experience of over 25 years with the Tata Group. He joined Tata Capital as part of its founding team in 2007 and played a pivotal role in setting up and growing the commercial and SME finance business catering to a wide spectrum of corporate and SME customers.

