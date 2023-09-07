scorecardresearch
Tata Asset Management launches campaign Yeh Jugalbandi Hai Sahi

The campaign aims to spread awareness on the large and midcap category

Written by BrandWagon Online
The film is designed by Asymmetric Creative Private limited
Tata Asset Management has launched its new investor education campaign ‘Yeh Jugalbandi Hai Sahi’ as a part of its ‘Desh Kare Nivesh’ initiative. As per the company, the campaign aims to spread awareness on the large and midcap category.

Talking about the campaign, Ashish Pawar, head – marketing, Tata Asset Management, said, “We are happy to launch our new campaign ‘Yeh Jugalbandi Hai Sahi’, as a part of ‘Desh Kare Nivesh’ initiative. We have leveraged various art forms like music and dance, to explain the art of investment and further educate investors about the large and midcap category. The fusion of large-cap and mid-cap investments meets the current demand, combining the stability of established companies with the growth potential of emerging ones to create a sustainable and moderately rewarding financial composition.”

As a central theme to illustrate the advantages of the large and midcap category, the brand has used various art forms such as music and dance. Additionally, the campaign is based on the insight that much like different instruments come together to create harmony in music, a balanced investment portfolio can be achieved by investing in the large-cap and mid-cap category.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 12:01 IST

