Tata Asset Management launches campaign Yeh Jugalbandi Hai Sahi

Tata Asset Management has launched its new investor education campaign ‘Yeh Jugalbandi Hai Sahi’ as a part of its ‘Desh Kare Nivesh’ initiative. As per the company, the campaign aims to spread awareness on the large and midcap category.

Talking about the campaign, Ashish Pawar, head – marketing, Tata Asset Management, said, “We are happy to launch our new campaign ‘Yeh Jugalbandi Hai Sahi’, as a part of ‘Desh Kare Nivesh’ initiative. We have leveraged various art forms like music and dance, to explain the art of investment and further educate investors about the large and midcap category. The fusion of large-cap and mid-cap investments meets the current demand, combining the stability of established companies with the growth potential of emerging ones to create a sustainable and moderately rewarding financial composition.”

The film is designed by Asymmetric Creative Private limited.

As a central theme to illustrate the advantages of the large and midcap category, the brand has used various art forms such as music and dance. Additionally, the campaign is based on the insight that much like different instruments come together to create harmony in music, a balanced investment portfolio can be achieved by investing in the large-cap and mid-cap category.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook