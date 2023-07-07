scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Tata 1mg Labs unveils campaign Trust What You See

The company has also launched a QR code in the newspaper

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is conceptualised by dentsu X
The campaign is conceptualised by dentsu X

Tata 1mg Labs has launched ‘Trust What You See’ campaign. As per the company, the campaign is aimed to highlight the accuracy involved in processes and quality checks of samples at labs. It further emphasises the brand’s commitment to delivering accurate and reliable diagnostics services.

Additionally, the company has also launched a QR code in the newspaper which can be scanned to watch the video for a glimpse of the lab.

Talking about the campaign, Dr. Prashant Nag, MBBS, MD (Pathology) and clinical head, Tata 1mg Labs said, “With our ‘Trust What You See’ campaign, we aim to provide our customers transparency and peace of mind when it comes to their diagnostic needs.”

The campaign is conceptualised by dentsu X.

Also Read

“The collaboration aligns with our network’s core values of forward-thinking and innovation,” Saurabh Shrivastava, senior partner and national business growth, dentsu X added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 12:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS