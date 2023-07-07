Tata 1mg Labs unveils campaign Trust What You See

Tata 1mg Labs has launched ‘Trust What You See’ campaign. As per the company, the campaign is aimed to highlight the accuracy involved in processes and quality checks of samples at labs. It further emphasises the brand’s commitment to delivering accurate and reliable diagnostics services.

Additionally, the company has also launched a QR code in the newspaper which can be scanned to watch the video for a glimpse of the lab.

Talking about the campaign, Dr. Prashant Nag, MBBS, MD (Pathology) and clinical head, Tata 1mg Labs said, “With our ‘Trust What You See’ campaign, we aim to provide our customers transparency and peace of mind when it comes to their diagnostic needs.”

The campaign is conceptualised by dentsu X.

“The collaboration aligns with our network’s core values of forward-thinking and innovation,” Saurabh Shrivastava, senior partner and national business growth, dentsu X added.

