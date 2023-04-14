Taneira launches Summer Wedding collection through its latest campaign

Taneira, the ethnic wear brand from the House of Tata, has launched its latest Summer wedding ’23 collection through a campaign featuring actor Mrunal Thakur. The brand has unveiled a TVC to launch its lightweight celebration sarees for the wedding season, amidst the rising temperatures.

The ad film showcases a bride revelling in the festivities of her wedding, swirling, dancing and prancing, making the most of the precious occasion today while creating priceless memories for tomorrow without having to bother about the weight or work on her saree.

Sharing her thoughts on this campaign, Shalini Gupta, general manager, Taneira said, “The campaign is a creative exemplification of the parallels between sarees and weddings. Weddings and sarees, have undergone a remarkable transformation and today, harmoniously synchronise age-old traditions and new age creativity, to present a version whose appeal transcends generations, and occasions. And through this campaign, we are delighted to welcome Mrunal Thakur into the Taneira family.”

The campaign video ‘Shaadi toh jaise ek beautiful si saree hai’ has been curated by Ogilvy India and produced by Onions Creative Media.

“The creative idea perfectly captured the essence of the saree and the Indian wedding. It is a celebration of tradition, creativity, and innovation, where old meets new and cultures blend seamlessly to create something truly beautiful,” Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, South, Ogilvy, added.

