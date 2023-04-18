TAM Sports: Gaming remains the top advertiser on TV during IPL 2023

While the first seven matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL)-16 witnessed more than 35 advertisers advertising across more than 25 categories, the number of categories and advertisers have subsequently increased during matches 9-16 compared to matches 1-8, as per the latest IPL-16 update by TAM Sports, a sports division of TAM Media research.

IPL 16 also saw a growth of 15% and 11.1% in the count of categories and advertisers, respectively, compared to IPL 15, the report claimed.

Source: TAM Sports

The report stated that Gaming and Pan Masala categories retained their first and second positions during matches 9-16. Talking about ad volumes, the top five categories together had 57% share of ad volumes in IPL 16 while the top five advertisers contributed to 38% share of Ad volumes during the 16 matches of IPL 16. Sporta Technologies (Dream 11) and KP Foods were the only common advertisers among top five during IPL 15 and 16, the report claimed.

Source: TAM Sports

It must be noted that the count of channels during IPL 16 have increased to 25 from 21 during IPL 15.

According to the report, 14 new categories and 53 new brands advertised in 16 matches of IPL 16 compared to same number of matches from IPL 15. Among the 53 new brands, ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ emerged as the leading brand followed by Parle Platina Hide & Seek Black Bourbon. While Vivo V27 Series, Thums Up Charged and Joy Hello Sun Sunblock Anti-Tan Lotion, grabbed the third, fourth and fifth position, simultaneously. It is interesting to note that out of the top five new brands, two of them belonged to F&B sector and two from the telecom sector.

Source: TAM Sports

The overall new categories consisted of three e-commerce categories during IPL 16, the report added. However, the report also stated that there are 25 different categories of brands that did not associate in IPL 16 compared to IPL 15.

Moreover, Gaming and Pan Masala were the only common categories between IPL 16 and 15. Top five new categories include biscuits, moisturising lotions/creams, luggage, tyres and Ecom-auto products and services.

With a total of 74 matches being played this year, IPL 16 has 14 extra matches when compared with previous years of 60 matches. Industry experts believe that advertising on the IPL will further gain momentum in the coming weeks.

