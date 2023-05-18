TATA IPL has witnessed plenty of star power in its advertisements. According to a recent update on IPL-16 from TAM Sports, a sports division of TAM media research, the ad volume growth of celebrity-endorsed ads witnessed a growth of 6% in comparison to the previous season across 55 matches.

According to the report, film actors held the highest share of brand endorsements, accounting for 51% of ad volumes followed by sports persons at 40%. Moreover, the share of film actors and sports persons endorsed ads per channel grew by 16% and 17% respectively in IPL-16 as compared to the previous edition.

On comparing the ratio of celebrity-endorsed ads to non-celebrity-endorsed ads, TATA IPL 16 recorded a higher proportion of celebrity-endorsed ads than non-celebrity-endorsed ads. The ratio recorded for celebrity-endorsed ads to non-celebrity-endorsed ads in the 55 matches of the current season of the tournament has been 72:28 while IPL 15 recorded a ratio of 54:46.

Source: TAM Sports

Among celebrities, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan topped the charts of the top five celebrities with a 10% share, as per the report. While Akshay Kumar bagged the second position with a 7% share with Shah Rukh Khan followed by Ajay Devgn with 6% and Virat Kohli with 5%. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were a part of the list in IPL-15 as well.

Source: TAM Sports

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli came out on top of the sports celebrities list with a 13% share. The other four sports celebrities were Rohit Sharma at 11%, Hardik Pandya at 9%, Yuvraj Singh at 8%, and Jasprit Bumrah at 7% share. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were common sports celebrities in IPL-16 as well as IPL-15.

Source: TAM Sports

While celebrities continue to be at the forefront of ad endorsements, the count of overall and sports celebrities has waned in IPL-16 as compared to IPL-15. IPL-15 accounted for more than 70 overall celebrities and more than 30 sports celebrities. The numbers have gone down to more than 50 overall celebrities, recording a 30% decline, and more than 20 sports celebrities, recording a 27% decline.

Source: TAM Sports

Additionally, three out of the top five categories endorsed by celebrities belonged to the F&B sector while the top 5 advertisers consisted of the likes of Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, and K P Pan Foods to name a few.

