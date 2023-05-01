scorecardresearch
TAM Sports: Celebrity-endorsed ad volume grew up by 36%; the overall count of celebrities declines for TATA IPL 16

The share of film actors and sports persons endorsed ads per channel grew by 50% and 45% respectively in IPL-16

Written by BrandWagon Online
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were common sports celebrities in IPL-16 as well as IPL-15
TATA IPL has witnessed plenty of star power in its advertisements. According to a recent update on IPL-16 from TAM Sports, a sports division of TAM media research, the ad volume share of celebrity-endorsed ads witnessed a growth of 36% in comparison to the previous season across 29 matches.

Source: TAM Sports

According to the report, film actors held the highest share of brand endorsements, accounting for 52% of ad volumes followed by sports persons at 40%. Moreover, the share of film actors and sports persons endorsed ads per channel grew by 50% and 45% respectively in IPL-16 as compared to the previous edition.

On comparing the ratio of celebrity-endorsed ads to non-celebrity-endorsed ads, TATA IPL 16 recorded a higher proportion of celebrity-endorsed ads than non-celebrity-endorsed ads. The ratio recorded for celebrity-endorsed ads to non-celebrity-endorsed ads in the 29 matches of the current season of the tournament has been 75:25 while IPL 15 recorded a ratio of 53:47.

Source: TAM Sports

Among celebrities, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan topped the charts of the top five celebrities with a 10% share, as per the report. While Ranveer Singh bagged the second position with 7% share followed by Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar with 6% each. Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh were a part of the list in IPL-15 as well.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli came out on top in the sports celebrities list with a 16% share. The other four sports celebrities were Rohit Sharma at 12%, Yuvraj Singh at 9%, Hardik Pandya at 8%, and Sourav Ganguly at 7% share. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were common sports celebrities in IPL-16 as well as IPL-15.

While celebrities continue to be at the forefront of ad endorsements, the count of overall and sports celebrities has waned in IPL-16 as compared to IPL-15. IPL-15 accounted for more than 50 overall celebrities and more than 22 sports celebrities. The numbers have gone down to more than 40 overall celebrities, recording a 21% decline, and more than 20 sports celebrities, recording a 12% decline.

Source: TAM Sports

Additionally, three out of the top five categories endorsed by celebrities belonged to the F&B sector while the top 5 advertisers consisted of the likes of Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, and K P Pan Foods to name a few.

Source: TAM Sports

First published on: 01-05-2023 at 15:56 IST

