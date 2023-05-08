TAM Sports: Ad volume increased to 40% in IPL-16 from 24% in IPL-15 for 44 matches

The latest edition of IPL is gradually gathering pace despite starting off slow. According to the recent update on IPL-16 from TAM Sports, a sports division of TAM media research, the number of categories and advertisers has increased during matches 23-44 as compared to matches 1-22.

The categories grew to 40-plus in matches 23-44 from 30-plus in matches 1-22 whereas the number of advertisers grew to 50-plus as compared to 45-plus during the same period. Both categories witnessed an increase in numbers. While categories witnessed an increase of 26%, the number of advertisers grew by 11%.

However, throughout matches 1-43 of IPL-16, Ecom-gaming, and Pan Masala continue to be the top-runners in terms of ad share percentage. Both categories account for 33% share in top categories while the top five categories account for approximately 60% share. Ecom-gaming and Pan Masala were the only categories among the top five that appeared in IPL-16 as well as IPL-15.

The top two advertisers (Sporta Technologies and K P Pan Food) in IPL-16 accounted for a 20% share. However, the top two advertisers (Sporta Technologies and Tata Digital) in IPL-15 accounted for a 12% share. The top five advertisers accounted for 40% of the total ad volume in IPL-16 whereas the top five advertisers accounted for 24% of the total ad volume in IPL-15.

The new categories that were added to the IPL-16 were biscuits, moisturising lotions/creams, Ecom-travel and tourism, luggage, Ecom-auto products, and services. IPL-16 featured 16 new categories and 75 new brands during advertisements.

Among the 70 new brands, Airtel 5G plus was the leading brand followed by Rajshree Silver coated Elaichi. Two out of the top five new categories in IPL-16 belonged to the e-commerce sector as compared to four in the same sector during IPL-15.

A total of 75 brands were advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during 44 matches of TATA IPl-16. Coca-Cola advertised its two brands, Mazaa Aam Panna and Maaza, exclusively on Hindi+English and regional language channels respectively. However, Dream11.com was leading the list of common brands.

