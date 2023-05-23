TAM Sports: 87 brands advertised across sports channels during 63 matches in IPL16

The latest edition of IPL is gradually gathering pace despite starting off slow. According to the recent update on IPL-16 from TAM Sports, a sports division of TAM media research, the number of categories and advertisers has increased during matches 32-62 as compared to matches 1-31.

The categories grew to 40-plus in matches 32-62 from 30-plus in matches 1-31 whereas the number of advertisers grew to 50-plus as compared to 45-plus during the same period. Both categories witnessed an increase in numbers. While categories witnessed an increase of 16%, the number of advertisers grew by 6%.

Source: TAM Sports

However, throughout matches 1-63 of IPL-16, Ecom-gaming, and Pan Masala continue to be the top-runners in terms of ad share percentage. Both categories account for 30% share in top categories while the top five categories account for approximately 55% share. Ecom-gaming and Pan Masala were the only categories among the top five that appeared in IPL-16 as well as IPL-15.

Source: TAM Sports

Source: TAM Sports

The top two advertisers (Sporta Technologies and K P Pan Food) in IPL-16 accounted for a 18% share. However, the top two advertisers (Sporta Technologies and Think & Learn) in IPL-15 accounted for a 12% share. The top five advertisers accounted for 39% of the total ad volume in IPL-16 whereas the top five advertisers accounted for 24% of the total ad volume in IPL-15.

Source: TAM Sports

Source: TAM Sports

The new categories that were added to the IPL-16 were biscuits, moisturising lotions/creams, Ecom-travel and tourism, dry fruit and luggage. IPL-16 featured 17 new categories and 88 new brands during advertisements.

Among the 88 new brands, Airtel 5G plus was the leading brand followed by Thums up Charged. Two out of the top five new categories in IPL-16 belonged to the F&B sector.

A total of 87 brands were advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during 63 matches of TATA IPL-16. Coca-Cola and Asian Paints advertised, exclusively on Hindi+English and regional language channels respectively. However, Dream11.com was leading the list of common brands.

