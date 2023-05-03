TAM Sports: 68 brands advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during 35 matches of TATA IPL 16

16 new advertisers and 70 new brands advertised during the first 35 matches of TATA IPL 16 compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15, according to the recent update on IPL-16 from TAM Sports, a sports division of TAM Media research.

It is interesting to note that there was an increase in the number of categories after every seven matches during IPL 16.

Source: TAM Sports

The report also stated that e-commerce gaming and Pan Masala retained their first and second positions, respectively throughout all the 35 matches. Talking of ad volumes, the top five categories collectively accounted for 59% of IPL 16’s ad volumes, while the top five advertisers contributed 39% of those volumes during the league’s 35 matches. Sporta Technologies (Dream 11) kept the top spot and managed to rank among the top five advertisers for all 35 games, the report claimed. Interestingly, Sporta Technologies and KP Pan Foods were reported to be common advertisers in IPL-15 and IPL-16.

‘Airtel 5G Plus’ emerged as the top brand among the 70 new brands, followed by Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi. Thums Up Charged, Rupay Credit, Parle Platina Hide & Seek Black Bourbon, respectively, took the third, fourth, and fifth spots. It is interesting to notice that out of the top five new categories in IPL 16, two came from the ecommerce sector whereas all the top five categories in IPL 15 belonged to the ecommerce sector.

The top five new categories include biscuits, moisturizing lotions/creams, ecom-travel and tourism, luggage, ecom-auto products and services.

Furthermore, the report stated that about 68 brands advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during 35 matches. Dream11.com topped the list of common brands. Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala, Airtel 5G Plus, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi, Tataneu App, were the other top four brands on the list.

Source: TAM Sports

The report also highlighted that seven brands advertised exclusively on Hindi+English sports channels with Maaza Aam Panna topping the list and 17 brands advertised on regional sports channels with Maaza occupying the top position among the top five advertisers.

Source: TAM Sports

