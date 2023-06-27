TAM Report: Radio ad volume remain stagnant in Jan-Mar’23; however, 180+ categories register positive growth

Radio ad volumes/station in January-March 2023 was almost similar as compared to January-March 2022, according to the data released by AdEx report, a division of TAM Media Research. However, the ad volume increased by 20% in January-March 2023 compared to the same period in 2021. The research firm has monitored more than 110 radio stations to zero down on the findings.

As per the report, the services sector retained its position as the top advertised sector in January-March 2023 with 32% of ad volume share followed by BFSI with a 13% share. The top three sectors together accounted for 55% share of ad volumes. Interestingly, durables was the new entrant in the top 10 list of sectors during the quarter.

Highlighting about the leading categories in radio advertising, properties/real estates, retail outlets- jewellers and cars retained their ranks first, second and third position during January-March 2023. Out of the top 10 categories, three categories belonged to banking/finance/investment and three categories belonged to the retail sector. Health/accidents general insurance and pan masala were the two new entrants in the list of top 10 categories.

With more than 3000 advertisers and 3900 brands tuning in to radio in January-March 2023, the top 10 advertisers contributed to an 18% share of ad volumes on radio, the report stated. LIC of India ascended to the top in the list of leading advertisers with a three percent share of ad volumes. Additionally, brands including HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company, Vishnu Packaging, Indian Oil Corporation and Nissan Motor Corporation made a debut in the top 10 advertisers list this quarter. It is to note that Kedia Homes was the exclusive advertiser present during January-March 2023 which was not present in the same period the previous year.

Under the top growing categories, the properties/real estates category took the top position with 47% ad volume growth among the top 10. Furthermore, more than 180 categories registered positive growth. Automotive fuel among categories witnessed the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 44 times followed by pan masala with a 3.7 times growth during January-March 2023 compared to January-March 2022.

Furthermore, Gujarat was the leading state with a 21% share of ad volumes on radio followed by Maharashtra with 18%. The top five states accounted for 66% of total ad volume. Jaipur replaced New Delhi as the top city during January- March 2023 with an 8% share of ad volumes. The top 10 cities contributed to 69% of the total ad volume on radio.

Moreover, the evening time-band was the most preferred time-band on radio followed by morning and afternoon time-bands as evening and morning time-bands accounted for 70% share of ad volume. Ad commercials with 20-40 seconds were preferred for advertising on radio during the January-March period in 2023 as well as 2022, concluded the report.

