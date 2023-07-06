According to the TAM AdEx India’s quarterly report on print advertising, the ad space per publication in January-March 2023 quarter increased by seven percent compared to January-March 2022 while ad space in the first quarter of 2023 increased by six percent compared to the same period in 2021.

Services sector retained its first position with 18% share of ad space followed by auto sector with 14% share during January-March 2023. Both sectors retained their positions as compared to the same period last year. The top three sectors (services, auto and education) accounted for 43% share of ad space in print in January-March 2023.

Source: TAM Report

The report also highlighted leading advertising categories in the January-March 2023 quarter. As per the report, the top 10 categories accounted for a 41% share of ad space in print with cars occupying the top position with 7% ad volumes share. While real estate/ properties slid to second position in this quarter as compared to the same period last year. Interestingly, schools and retail outlets- clothing/textiles/fashion debuted during January-March 2023 quarter.

Source: TAM Report

Furthermore, the top 10 advertisers contributed to 15% share of ad space in print with five advertisers in the top 10 list belonging to the auto sector. Maruti Suzuki topped the list of advertisers whereas SBS Biotech descended to 4th position during January-March 2023. SBS Biotech was ranked first in the same period last year while Maruti Suzuki was ranked third. The report also shed light on the addition of four new advertisers in the top 10 advertisers list in this period. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter, Bajaj Auto, MG Motor India and Torque Pharmaceuticals were the new entrants in the top 10 list of advertisers.

Source: TAM Report

Fiitjee was the leading brand in print during January-March 2023 followed by Lotus365.com. LIC descended to the third position. It is to note that Lotus365.com and Kuhl Stylish Fans were the exclusive brands in the top 10 list in January-March 2023.

Source: TAM Report

Not to mention that Ecom-Gaming category witnessed the highest positive growth, that is 3.3 times, among the top 10 categories during January-March 2023 while two-wheelers and cars witnessed the highest growth in terms of ad space difference in January-March 2023 over the same period last year.

The report further delved upon the top exclusive advertisers and brands in the January-March 2023 quarter. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.Com were the top exclusive advertiser and brands respectively in January-March 2023 compared to January-March 2022. Moreover, more than 36,000 advertisers and 46,000 brands exclusively advertised in print during January-March 2023. Five of the top 10 exclusive brands belonged to the auto sector.

The report concluded by highlighting about the ads with sales promotion in th equarter. Sales promotion advertising covered 30% share of ad space in print during January-March 2023. Multiple promotion and discount promotion covered more than 85% share of ad space during the same period. Among sales promotions, multiple promotion secured top spot with 51% share of ad space followed by discount promotion.

