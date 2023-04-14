TAM: EV two wheeler ad volume drops by 33% on digital during Jan- Mar’23 period

The market has been seemingly making steady progress in recent years towards a sustainable and greener future. This has consequently increased the consumption of electric vehicles in the country. Ad volumes for television surged by almost five times for Electric Vehicle (EV) during the January- March 23 period as compared to January- March 22 period, according to the latest data released by TAM Media Research in the report titled, Advertising Trends for EVs.

The top two advertisers for the EV segment together added 83% share of ad volumes with Okaya EV topped the list with 55% share during Jan-Mar ’23, the report added. Okaya Faast-F4 was the leading brand in the EV segment with 39% share of ad volumes during Jan-Mar ’23.

News and Movies were the top channel genres for EV advertising, mentioned the report. With News dominating the genre by 77% for the total ad volume, Movies accounted for only nine percent of the total share.

Highlighting about the print ad volumes, the report stated that the ad space in the EV segment surged by 7.7% during Jan-Mar ’23 compared to Jan-Mar’22. While Ather 450 X was the overall leader brand in EV segment with 60% share, followed by Joy E-Bike Mihos with 11%.

Talking about the top five publication languages, EV segment had 78% share with Hindi topping the list with 27% volume share followed by English with 21% volume share. On the contrary, the two wheeler category accounted for 81% share of the sector’s Ad space with Hindi and Tamil being the top two publication languages.

According to the report, the zone wise advertising share of two wheelers in print recorded 42% ad share in the two wheelers category during Jan-Mar’23. Maharashtra and Karnataka were the top two states in Pan India.

The report further highlighted that the ad volumes for EV two wheeler on Radio increased by 6.2x in Jan-Mar ’23 over the same period for the last year, the report stated. According to the report, total eight advertisers promoted EVs during the period Jan-Mar’23 with Greaves Electric Mobility leading the list with 47% share. Total nine brands were present in the EV Segment during the period Jan-Mar’23 with Ampere Magnus Ex (47%) leading the list, the report added.

The report further added that Andhra Pradesh was the top state with 20% share of EV ad volumes followed by Maharashtra with 19% share during Jan-Mar’23.

Interestingly, the period Jan-Mar’23 observed a decline of 33% in ad insertions for EVs as compared to Jan-Mar’22 on digital. When looking at the trend by creative types, that is, display and video, display ads saw 44% drop while video ads witnessed 24% rise in EV ads.

Wardwizard Solution India was the top advertiser with 26% share of EV ad insertions followed by TVS Motor Company with 21% share. Joy E-Bike (25%) was the leading brand in the EV Segment during Jan-Mar’23 with 25% of ad insertions, the report concluded.

