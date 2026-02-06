Swiggy Instamart’s Noice has consciously rejected every aesthetic that defines platform house brands. Its visual identity doesn’t sport minimalist colours or whites,no clean sans-serif,no ‘discount alternative’ signalling. Instead it uses Indian truck art inspired design with neon colours and bold text. That design architecture also personifies Swiggy’s big gamble.

Noice isn’t just a private label chasing margin expansion. It’s a differentiation play by a company that’s losing ground in a war in which being faster and cheaper is no longer enough. Early data suggests that Noice is finding traction. In namkeens, sweets, and western snacks,Noice holds a 4.4% market share on Instamart as of December2025, competing against category leaders like Haldiram’s (16.7%) and Lay’s (9%), according to 1digitalstack.ai.

Noice

This segment generated between 41- 60 crore per month in the September-December period,with Noice’s share translating to roughly 1.8- 2.6 crore a month. In beverages (fruit juice,mocktails,energy drinks, tea, coffee and soda), Noice more than doubled its platform sales share — from 2.6% in July to 5.8% by December.The brand now ranks 12th overall,ahead of Coolberg and gaining on established players.Category leader Real’s share fell from 12.3% to 9.5% over the same period.The beverage category generated 13.9 20.3 crore per month during July-December,with Noice’s December share of 5.8% representing about88 lakh in monthly sales. Modest but shows velocity.

Bhushan Kadam, senior vice president,White Rivers Media, says the platform enjoys certain structural advantages:“Swiggy has a credible shot at building Noice into a meaningful private label play because quick commerce (q-commerce) in India is still in a high-growth phase and Swiggy already has the scale, infrastructure, and customer base to drive repeat consumption.”

Swiggy’s own performance with private labels on q-commerce has been positive. Its Supreme Harvest brand, spanning pulses,oils, spices, and dry fruits has achieved just over 20% platform penetration, according to 1digitalstack.ai. The broader private label landscape offers both encouragement and caution. Tata Digital-owned BigBasket (BB) remains the clear winner, with private labels accounting for nearly 33% of its total revenue. But BB has a crucial advantage: Sourcing infrastructure inherited from Tata’s retail operations that provides scale and supply chain depth that pure-play q- commerce platforms are still only building.

Noice isn’t Swiggy’s first experiment with owned brands. In May 2025,the company sold its cloud kitchen brands — The Bowl Company,Homely,Soul Rasa,Istah — to Kouzina Food Tech after years of trying to operate its own restaurants. Those brands required Swiggy to manage kitchens, hire chefs, and compete with thousands of independent restaurants.Unit economics never worked out.

Noice represents a fundamentally different model. Instead of large manufacturers optimised for extended shelf lives, Noice works with regional food makers producing in small batches.Launched mid last year with 200 SKUs across 40 manufacturers,it has expanded to over 350 products from 60 makers across 20-plus categories. Packaged versions of items like paneer and rasgullas from the mithai shop fail to resonate with consumers because they might use preservatives and taste artificial. Other offerings include biscuits made with butter instead of margarine,Punjabi lassi with seven-day shelf life delivered everyday like milk.

“Noice seems to be purpose-built for q-commerce: Impulse driven categories,low switching costs and algorithmic discovery.That alone fixes the biggest flaw of Swiggy’s past private label experiment,” says Ankur Sharma, cofounder,Brandshark. It is trying to do things for which customers come back to the platform — “products that are not there on any other platform”, adds Satish Meena,advisor,Datum Intelligence.

Uphill climb

Unlike other private label brands owned by Blinkit and Zepto who largely deal in non-perishable products,Swiggy-owned-Noice currently has a 50-50 split between perishable and non-perishable categories.Perishable products fetch 25-45% margins compared to 15-25% on non-perishable private labels and just 10-15% on third-party FMCG brands.Short shelf lives that enable freshness also mean higher wastage risk if demand forecasting fails.The solution Swiggy is testing hinges on shifting the capex risk entirely to small manufacturers while using its distribution scale as a leverage.

That apart, competition in q-commerce has intensified sharply over the past year. Reliance Retail’s JioMart,Flipkart Minutes,and Amazon Now have entered meaningfully with aggressive pricing. Zepto slashed minimum order values and waived customer fees at 149. Swiggy waived platform fees — but only on higher-value baskets at299, essentially ceding low-AOV (average order value) products that drive frequency.In the meantime, market leader Blinkit’s gross order value reached nearly twice that of Instamart’s.

In q-commerce’s brutal pricing war, it is execution that will determine if Noice becomes a genuine differentiator or just another private label. “Proving Noice is not ‘just another’ private label would be the biggest challenge for the company,” says Devangshu Dutta,founder and CEO,Third Eye Sight.