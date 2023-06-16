TagZ Foods launches campaign #GabbarKiMoochoKoKyaHua

TagZ Foods unveils its brand campaign #GabbarKiMoochoKoKyaHua featuring Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

The campaign addresses Shikhar’s transformation, shedding light on the backstory behind the disappearance of his handlebar moustache. Shikhar Dhawan has been recognized for his handlebar moustache. However, Dhawan has been seen without his moustache, leaving fans curious about the reason behind the change.

TagZ has leveraged Shikhar Dhawan’s popularity but also designed the #GabbarKiMoochoKoKyaHua campaign around the personal development in Shikhar’s life. The campaign is a completely in-house effort by the startup, featuring TagZ team members including the co-founder, Sagar Bhalotia as a TV news reporter.

According to the campaign narrative, Shikhar is seen recalling a bet he lost with his friends that if he were to find a snack that has less oil, less fat and yet tasty, he would shave off his moustache.

“By playfully addressing Shikhar’s personal development and creatively incorporating our product, we aim to create a relatable story around the fitment of our products. The association with Shikhar as our brand ambassador showcases our commitment to providing fitter yet tasty snacking experiences,” Anish Basu Roy, co-founder and CEO, TagZ Foods said.

The brand campaign featuring Shikhar Dhawan will be rolled out across various media channels, including digital and print.

