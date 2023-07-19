Tagbin appoints Ambika Bhaik as chief strategy officer

Tagbin has announced the appointment of Ambika Bhaik as its chief strategy officer. The strategic move aims to revolutionise the company’s trajectory and propel it towards growth through a visionary approach.

Ambika Bhaik’s career and insights make her an asset in shaping Tagbin’s strategic direction. Having held pivotal roles across diverse organisations, she possesses an understanding of holistic risk management, process automation and strategic planning and execution.

As former vice president at Barclays and head of global control testing function at Fidelity International, Ambika has displayed leadership, driving strategic decision-making and overseeing teams at the highest levels.

“Ambika’s arrival marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a more inclusive and diverse organization. We firmly believe that diverse perspectives and voices are essential for driving innovation and achieving extraordinary results. Together, we will break barriers, challenge norms, and create a workplace where everyone can thrive,” Saurav Bhaik, founder and CEO, Tagbin said.

In her new role as chief strategy officer, Ambika Bhaik will play a pivotal role in optimizing operational excellence, leveraging her market knowledge and customer insights.

“As chief strategy officer at Tagbin, my focus will be on developing initiatives that drive the company’s growth in today’s competitive market. Coming from a company with a strong process-driven foundation, I understand the importance of strong risk management, optimising operational efficiency and harnessing the power of data to fuel growth,” Ambika Bhaik, chief strategy officer, Tagbin said.

