TAG Premium Beer, from the House of Khemani, has launched a campaign on International Beer Day to extend a hand of friendship to the industry’s stalwarts.

Crafted by popkorn, the creative agency of the V360 Group, the Daman-based TAG has posted a series of creatives across its social media channels, essentially saying hello to select legacy brands that dominate the beer market.

As per the company, the idea behind the approach is to make a memorable move in the category, establish connections, and show genuine appreciation to the brands that have paved the way in the industry. Interestingly, TAG has marked its presence while acknowledging its stance as a newcomer in a fiercely competitive space in a clever and fun manner.

In a bid to build meaningful connections, the brand will follow up its social media greetings with a tangible gesture of friendship by sending cases of TAG Beer to the offices of the brands that have inspired them. In doing so, the brand hopes to build a community within India’s beer culture.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Amit Ghatak, chief marketing officer, Khemani Group said,”Crafted in collaboration with popkorn, this campaign embodies a bold and yet approachable narrative, reaching out with a friendly gesture to the titans of our industry. The campaign’s brilliance lies in its simplicity, a concept that resonates exceptionally. Through an engaging series of visuals on our social media platforms, TAG, extends a warm greeting to select legacy brands that have long graced the beer market. This campaign not only celebrates camaraderie but also signifies TAG Beer’s confident strides into the realm of time-honored excellence.”

“TAG is a fresh new brand, but their passion for this business and brewing is unparalleled. I have seen that firsthand. The genesis of the idea came by chance during our conversations with the TAG team, and the way we are treating this is not a campaign, but rather a greeting from TAG, to all these well entrenched and loved brands. Our ideation hinged on friendship and camaraderie instead of the brash and overconfident tone that several new entrants tend to take. TAG is here to stay, and so, saying hello was simply the right way to introduce ourselves”, Vishal Mehra, chief executive officer, popkorn, added.

The campaign is live across Instagram and Facebook.

