Taco Bell rolls out new campaign with LeBron James

Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco is set on making a name for itself globally. The classic menu item is one of the brand’s consistently represented food items on Taco Bell menu boards around the world. Now, Taco Bell spreading awareness of the “Taco Tuesday” ritual that is celebrated in the U.S. to the world, with the help of American professional basketball player, LeBron James.

Speaking on the partnership, Sean Tresvant, Chief Global Brand & Strategy Officer, Taco Bell said, “We are thrilled to help introduce the cultural phenomenon of Taco Tuesday, giving fans around the world the opportunity to come together and celebrate the best day of the week in their own unique way. LeBron James has been a passionate ‘Taco Tuesday’ fan, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have his support in rallying even more taco lovers around the globe.”

James is committed to spreading the word about Taco Tuesday far and wide, so everyone can celebrate the best day of the week.

Additionally, Taco Bell India brand ambassador, Hardik Pandya will also continue to celebrate and spread excitement around the ultimate day of the week.

Customers can avail any two tacos, crunchy or soft, at Rs 129 on Tuesdays, starting July 4th, 2023. The offer will be available across all Taco Bell restaurants and on delivery through apps and aggregators.

Adding further, Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, “Taco Bell India is delighted to bring the ‘Taco Tuesday,’ celebrations to India. We are offering our customers, new and old, dine in, take out, and delivery; the extraordinary opportunity to purchase two crunchy or soft tacos of their choice for RS. 129, and incredible saving of upto Rs. 89. Taco Bell India has been offering our customers the most innovative and delicious quick service food in India and we are proud to be partnering with Taco Bell’s brand ambassadors LeBron James and Hardik Pandya to make Taco Tuesday our customers favourite day of the year.”

“We’re elated to invite Taco Bell fans in India to join us in celebrating a mini holiday in its own right: Taco Tuesday. Favourite day of the week now includes much more fanfare as more than 20 countries and markets around the globe invite Taco Tuesday celebrations with Taco Bell to become an experience of their own – whether that’s enjoying in-restaurant or ordering in, at home.”

