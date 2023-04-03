Taco Bell launches new digital film with Hardik Pandya as its first brand ambassador in India

Taco Bell, Mexican-inspired restaurant brand has onboarded cricketer Hardik Pandya as its first brand ambassador in India. As per the company, Pandya will be seen promoting Taco Bell’s partnership with Microsoft Xbox for a month-long giveaway. Furthermore, to bolster participation in the contest and ensure active consumer engagement, the brand will go-live with multiple digital activations throughout the month, featuring Pandya.

To kick off the campaign with the all-rounder, Taco Bell has launched a digital film that captures the collaboration for its audiences.

According to the company, this collaboration between Taco Bell and Microsoft Xbox will run from 3rd April 2023 till 30th April 2023 wherein Taco Bell fans and gaming enthusiasts can place order at Taco Bell via dine-in or delivery app and aggregators and stand a chance to win the Xbox Series S, 12-month game pass.

Speaking on the appointment, Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality, Taco Bell’s Master Franchise Partner in India said, “Taco Bell India looks forward to having Hardik as first-ever brand ambassador. Taco Bell India has over 130 stores and is adding a new store every 100 hours, our success has been a result of our focus on delivering our customers the most innovative food at the most affordable prices. We believe the partnership brings together a brand and an athlete who both strive for excellence.”

Commenting on their association with Microsoft Xbox, he said, “Taco Bell India is delighted to partner with Microsoft Xbox for the third year in a row. This partnership is the perfect opportunity for Taco Bell India to offer our consumers a chance to win the best gaming console in the world. We at Taco Bell celebrate this ongoing promotion which brings. two of the world’s leading brands together.”

