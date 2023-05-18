Taco Bell India launches #GetNaked digital campaign for its new offering, Naked Veggie Taco

Taco Bell, Mexican-inspired restaurant brand has today introduced Naked Veggie Taco – a plant-based protein option in its menu, that compliments the existing naked chicken Taco. The brand has also launched a digital campaign, #GetNaked, to highlight the family of Naked taco offerings.

The campaign aims to urge everyone to substitute the traditionally boxed pizza and fried chicken offerings with naked veggie and naked chicken tacos, respectively. The brand has also released a digital film on its social media platforms to showcase the creations and gives viewers a mouthwatering glimpse of both offerings. Additionally, through the campaign, Taco Bell India will also partner with popular content creators and encourage taco lovers across the country to try these flavorfully fetching menu items.

Commenting on the introduction of this new offering, Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, “I am delighted to announce that Taco Bell India is today launching the delicious Naked Veggie Taco, our plant-based protein signature Taco to compliment the Naked Chicken Taco which has become one of our leading products. We worked hard to create a vegetarian option that was as delicious, nutritious, and unique as our Naked Chicken Taco. I am excited to be able to offer our customers and fans this amazing product at such good value.”

