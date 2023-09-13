Taboola introduces new AI-powered technology Maximize Conversions from native ad campaigns

Taboola, a global player in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced advancements in its performance advertising-focused bidding technology, called Maximize Conversions.

As per the company, this technology empowers Taboola advertisers to evolve beyond manual cost-per-click (CPC) bidding strategies, in favor of specifying a budget and having Taboola’s algorithm automate the CPC bid to drive as many conversions as possible while staying within budget.

Maximize Conversions is designed to give advertisers flexibility for their campaigns. The technology can be used without a target CPA, which delivers against an advertiser’s daily budget, driving the most conversions at the lowest cost. When used with a target CPA, it delivers performance at a CPA they control.

Speaking on the announcement, Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola said, “Advertisers deserve technology that drives ROI simply and effectively, and Maximize Conversions delivers exactly that. We’re taking the guesswork out of CPC bidding, making it so that advertisers can simply share their goals, and our AI takes care of the rest. Our AI is trained on first party contextual signals from more than 9,000 publishers and nearly 600M daily active users, giving advertisers using Maximize Conversions a competitive advantage in reaching customers. We’re seeing incredible results from this technology – delivering large amounts of customers, saving costs, time and more. I expect nearly half of our advertisers will adopt this offering in 2024.”

Additionally, Taboola claims that advertisers are seeing up to a 50% boost in conversions while maintaining their Cost Per Acquisition (CPA), as well as some advertisers seeing reduced CPA by nearly 20%. In addition to making ad campaigns more effective, Maximize Conversions also provides immense benefits in making campaigns more efficient, reducing the time in which advertisers get their optimal results by half.

