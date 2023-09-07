Taboola appoints Kanika Mittal as country manager

Taboola has appointed Kanika Mittal as the new country manager for Taboola India. Assuming her new role as country head, Mittal will shoulder the responsibility for Indian operations with a primary objective of propelling revenue growth and solidifying partnerships.
With over 19 years of leadership and a history spanning digital, tech, e-commerce, retail and consumer goods, Mittal brings a wealth of experience to her new position, marked by a proven track record to drive growth, and implement strategic initiatives in the digital landscape. At Taboola, she will take a central role in nurturing and expanding the company’s publishing partnerships in India.
Mittal in her former role as country head at Twitter, drove revenue growth, cultivated a high-performance culture and fostered cross-functional collaboration. Additionally, as country marketing director at Reebok (adidas group), she repositioned the brand into a premium fitness label, championed an omni-channel, digital first approach, and pioneered women’s movement with #FitToFight.
Moreover, Taboola is a market leader in India with partnerships across publishers in the country, including India Today group, NDTV, Zee Group, The Indian Express, ABP and Network18.