As India marched into the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, advertisers have been sprinting in right behind them. Television ad rates for Sunday’s final are expected to breach the Rs 50-lakh mark for a 10-second spot across HD and SD channels (Rs 28 lakh for HD alone) — a sharp 42% jump from the start of the tournament, when the same slot was selling for around Rs 35 lakh.



In cricketing terms, that’s the advertising equivalent of a late slog-over surge. For perspective, television spots during the India-Pakistan clash on February 15 in Sri Lanka — usually the tournament’s commercial high point — had touched about Rs 40 lakh for 10 seconds.

Ad rates climb across TV, CTV and digital

The spike isn’t limited to television. Connected TV (CTV) advertising rates have climbed from roughly Rs 600 per 10 seconds at the beginning of the tournament to around Rs 1,000 now, while digital ad rates have risen by nearly 30%.

“Many brands were on a wait-and-watch mode and have come on board for matches that really matter,” says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Marketing. “So the last-minute spike.” Some brands have indeed timed their innings carefully. Air-conditioner maker Voltas, barely visible during the Super 8 stage, returned with a noticeable advertising burst during Thursday’s India-England semi-final, which drew more than 580 million viewers.



The tournament itself has already set viewership records. ICC Chairman Jay Shah said in a social media post after the first semi-final that the 2026 edition had become the most-watched T20 World Cup ever, with viewership in India alone crossing 500 million. Shah noted that the tournament was designed to be the “most global and accessible cricket event ever”, with digital streaming playing a key role in driving the surge.



Even so, the World Cup remains a slightly different commercial beast compared with the IPL. Industry estimates suggest the 2026 tournament could generate about Rs 2,500 crore in advertising revenue — just shy of the Rs 3,000-crore target.

Only a handful of matches may drive big interest

“Don’t expect IPL-like frenzy or revenues for the T20 World Cup,” cautions Shubhodip Pal, chief executive officer at ITW Universe Integrated Marketing. “Out of roughly 45 matches, maybe 10-15 are really big draws — India’s games, the Super 8s, the semis and the final. IPL offers 64 matches over two months with strong teams and competitive games almost every evening.”



In other words, the IPL remains the safer long-format bet for brands looking for maximum advertising mileage. Over the years, companies have begun aligning product launches and major campaigns with the league’s long cricketing carnival.



Even so, the current World Cup underscores just how valuable the shortest format has become. Earlier editions typically saw ad rates hovering around Rs 20-25 lakh for a 10-second television slot. The current tournament’s pricing tells a simple story: when cricket gets shorter, the advertising cheques tend to get bigger.