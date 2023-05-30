Syska launches campaign featuring actor Rajkummar Rao

Syska has launched a campaign featuring actor Rajkummar Rao with tagline ‘Save Kiya Kya?’ highlighting the ecological and financial benefits of the fans.

With these films, the brand aims to connect with Indian audiences by showcasing the latest range of BLDC fans. According to the company, the launch will enable consumers to decrease their carbon footprint while saving money on affordable, durable fans and lower electricity bills.

“We’re really happy with the outcome of the campaign. We’ve worked hard to create a great product and these films have communicated its benefits in an amusing manner,” said Gurumukh Uttamchandani, director, Syska.

Additionally, the films are digital extensions of the offline campaign (TVCs and full-page print ads) to launch their range of fans.

The campaign has been conceptualised by the creative agency By Design. Syska’s range of BLDC Fans.

Rahul Gupta, founder and chief creative officer, By Design, said, “It’s always a pleasure working on films for Syska and this was a particularly interesting launch for us to work on with Rajkummar Rao. We aimed to create relatable, bite-sized digital films to supplement the TVCs, all of which effectively conveyed the features of the BLDC fans.”

The first film features Rajkummar Rao in a nerdy avatar giving lessons on saving the planet and money. The second film highlights the ease and convenience of using BLDC fans. The third film shares tips on how to escape the scorching heat.

