Swiggy rolls out Match Day Mania campaign for ongoing IPL season

Swiggy, on-demand convenience delivery platform, has launched two television commercials (TVCs) to communicate special offers and discounts under its “Match Day Mania” campaign for the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the first TVC, a prosecutor passes on this phone to the defense lawyer who then shares it with his client saying “acha offer hai, le lena chahiya”. The judge, Neena Gupta, suspecting a secret settlement between the two parties questions them.

In the second TVC, the judge tells the defense lawyer that there’s no possibility of reducing the fine that has been levied on the accused.

Commenting on the new campaign Sneha John, director, brand marketing at Swiggy, said, “For viewers, ordering their favourite food to go with the cricketing action has become an important part of the match-viewing experience. People watch cricket to have a good time, and it is important that our ads speak to them in a light-hearted, fun way that has now become characteristic of Swiggy. ”

As per the company, the 25-second ads will run in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

Deepan Ramachandran, founder and creative director, Mind Your Language! said “The only numbers that interest people during match hours are the scores. So, to communicate an exciting discount offer, it must be in a disruptive setup. While the ads show an everyday courtroom coming alive with the mention of the offer, we believe that every household will also sit up and take notice of it.”

In other news, the platform was also in the news recently when a post showing an elevator full of Swiggy delivery partners during a Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match went viral on social media.

