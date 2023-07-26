WhizCo, an influencer marketing and creator management agency recently announced its collaboration with Swiggy, food delivery app, for in-app influencer activations to drive sales and increase restaurant visibility. The campaign aims to enhance the sales of partner restaurants in targeted cities through creator-generated content, while also promoting Swiggy’s new feature that showcases short food review videos to drive more sales.

As part of the campaign, WhizCo will rope in more than 200 content creators every month and help create visually appealing and vividly descriptive content of the dishes at different restaurants on the Swiggy app. By leveraging the creativity and authenticity of local food enthusiasts and influencers, the campaign aims to provide users with a delightful and immersive experience of exploring the diverse culinary offerings available for delivery.

Talking about the collaboration, Prerna Goel, co-founder and chief marketing officer at WhizCo., said ,”The collaboration with Swiggy has been such a wonderful experience for us. Our team went above and beyond to ensure the success of the campaign”. “We are proud to have helped small-scale food creators expand their influencing careers and contributed to the increased footfall on the app and in partner restaurants. I’m glad that we were able to create a significant impact while also nurturing the growth of small food creators”, she added.

Moreover, the campaign has resulted in increased discoverability of products on the Swiggy platform with a 10% uptick in restaurant visibility and 15% more orders so far and has also improved customer engagement and daily time spent on the app, as reported by Swiggy. Additionally, partner restaurants have also experienced a substantial increase in product impressions and long-term recall, resulting in enhanced new product discovery and order frequency. As a result, this partnership is also expected to expand to more restaurants and creators from remote areas in the near future as well.

Also Read Joyalukkas appoints Havas Media Network India as media AOR

“The foremost challenge for our team was scouting nano and micro-influencers close to the partner restaurants and then ensuring that they could produce high-quality video content. Then, the team also worked on the post-production editing process of the videos produced by the creators and then crafted eye-catching food captions for the videos as well, which differentiated Swiggy’s offerings in the users’ minds. So we were there right from the very beginning to the end,”Aastha Goel, co-founder and chief operating officer, WhizCo. added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook