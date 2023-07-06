Swiggy Instamart’s launches campaign Instapur

Instamart, Swiggy’s quick commerce grocery delivery service has launched a multi-platform brand campaign titled ‘Instapur’ featuring VJ and actor Cyrus Sahukar.

The campaign features a mix of 25-second TV spots created to portray the weekly and monthly needs of an Indian household. The ad films are set on a character called the king of Instapur.

Talking about the campaign, Aparna Giridhar, VP marketing, Swiggy said, “While this is set in a fictitious world, the scenarios occur in our everyday lives. Whether you forget to get groceries on time or need your munchies when you watch your favourite shows or any other category you consume, Instamart is always the answer to instantly let you fulfill your everyday needs that truly make you live it up like Royalty.”

In the first film, the king is leaving his palace to wage a war when his queen comes up to him. He thinks that she has come to give him a heartfelt send-off and wish him luck but instead, she wants him to finish ordering their monthly groceries before he leaves. However, the second film opens with two ministers fighting.

In addition to ad films, the campaign also features some fun films highlighting the various other categories on Instamart- ‘Fruits & Vegetables’, ‘Cleaning products’ and ‘Baby care products’.

The master campaign is in Hindi with multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, among others. The new campaign spans across TV, digital, print, and outdoor.

“The quick commerce industry is a growing sector in India right now. It is a category that is easily understood by the consumer. What the category needs is a bag full of disruption to create salience and that’s what we have attempted to do,” Deepan Ramachandran, founder and creative head- Mind Your Language, added.

