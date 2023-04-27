Swiggy Dineout’s GPT unveils GIRF

Swiggy Dineout on Wednesday unveiled its campaign, ‘DineoutGPT’, which is a pre-buzz to the Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF). The campaign hypes up the audience for DineoutGPT. In a time where all things AI are trending, ‘DineoutGPT,’ manoeuvers its audience into thinking that Swiggy Dineout is launching DineoutGPT.

Commenting on the campaign, Ankit Mehrotra, founder and vice president, Swiggy Dineout said, “Together with White Rivers Media, we were able to plot its return; one that could tickle our users’ peaking interest in assistive technologies.”

Further, the campaign uncovered a series of reels around a glitchy effect featuring faces like Vishnu Kaushal and Larissa Dsa.

“The brand’s readiness to experiment with new zones inspired us to conceptualize this pre-buzz campaign leveraging the concept of AI,” said Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and chief creative officer, White Rivers Media.