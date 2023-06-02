scorecardresearch
Swaraj Tractors ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

The cricketer will feature in a new advertising campaign for Swaraj tractors which highlights Swaraj features and benefits of its tractors

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company has also launched its new range of compact lightweight tractor called Swaraj Target
Swaraj Tractors has today, announced the appointment of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) as its official brand ambassador. The company aims to reinforce the brand’s commitment to providing innovative and reliable mechanisation solutions to farmers in India through the association.

The company believes that Dhoni’s strong connect with the farming community and understanding of the agricultural sector makes this partnership perfect for the brand Swaraj. The announcement was made during the launch of Swaraj’s range of compact lightweight tractor, the “Swaraj Target.”

Commenting on the association, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector at M&M Ltd. said, “We are delighted that someone like Dhoni who is into farming and is already using a Swaraj tractor in his farm, has decided to endorse the brand. We strongly believe that his endorsement will motivate young and progressive farmers towards adopting farm mechanisation.”

MS Dhoni will feature in a new advertising campaign for Swaraj tractors, which highlights Swaraj tractors’ best-in-class features and benefits, which will help farmers increase productivity and efficiency.

“Coming from a small town, farming is not far from our day-to-day life. I always found it fascinating. When I started spending more time at my farm during the pandemic, I realised we need farm mechanisation to save time and we need a powerful tractor to do the job. This led me to choose Swaraj and I am extremely happy with the product and now to be formally associated with it”, added MS Dhoni.

First published on: 02-06-2023 at 18:09 IST

Stock Market