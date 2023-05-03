SureRest Mattress launches ad campaign with brand ambassador Tamannah Bhatia

SureRest, a mattress brand, has launched a TVC campaign featuring actress Tamannah Bhatia. Earlier this year, the company onboarded the actress as brand ambassador to engage better with customers and expand its retail footprint.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X-346ujpgc-_6VG4B8M8pPWTlYLBEKxD/view?usp=share_link

Speaking about the announcement, Uttam Malani, executive director at Centuary Mattress, said, “Tamannaah is a good strategic fit for SureRest. Our focus markets are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other Southern markets, and Tamannaah has a strong following across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. She is an icon people look up to. We are sure the campaign will help the brand SureRest to scale its sales this wedding season.”

In the TVC, the actress is seen in a home that has a wedding, sitting on a new mattress encouraging all newlyweds to have a good beginning with SureRest Mattress.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, shared, “SureRest is a household name and stands for quality and innovative products and ranges. The mattresses are one of the best in their segment. I am glad to be able to represent the brand and encourage people to focus on their health. Good sleep means a healthy body, and it is only possible with a suitable mattress.”

Moreover, the company had launched a similar campaign with Tamannaah Bhatia and succeeded in generating the leads as there was a spike of 20% in sales during the campaign.

