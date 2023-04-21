Surat’s Julahaa Sarees launches Eid campaign ‘Rishte Bunte Hain Dil Se Hi’

As per the company, the campaign aims to establish traditional Indian sarees as an integral part of our innate gifting culture in India. The campaign weaves in a story of two women from different religions, ages and backgrounds who, on the day of Eid, choose to transcend barriers and build a bond of love and understanding.

Additionally, the company intends to promote the tenets of Indian heritage amongst the vast audience spread across the country.

Sudarshan Budhia, MD & CEO of Julahaa said, “We were looking for an opportunity to promote our traditional ancient heritage and our Indian culture of gifting. Simultaneously, we wanted to redefine gifting altogether by putting intent & purpose behind it. We were feeling as if, in today’s world, the very act of gifting was losing its old charm and its sheen. So, we decided to bring both to the table.”

“Our tagline, ‘Gift, Dil Se’ perfectly captures what we feel about gifting. It should be done from the heart. Neena Ji was extremely courteous, a true professional and so fun to work with. It was a splendid experience to capture her on screen. We hope to collaborate with Neena Ji a lot more in the future for sure! But till then, we will have her memories with us forever,” Budhia added.

Inhouse creative director, Yogesh commented on the planning and strategy process and said, “After a lot of back and forth, we finally closed in on an idea and finalized it. Once the planning was done, the most strenuous part had just begun. After lots of coordinated efforts between our in-house team and the people on set, we finally were able to capture the essence of our campaign perfectly. And we saw the great response online so that was fantastic validation for us! Looking forward to more projects like these for sure!”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook