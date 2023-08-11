Suraksha QR onboards actor Murali Sharma as brand ambassador

Hyderabad-headquartered healthcare-technology start-up, Suraksha QR has announced the appointment of actor Murali Sharma as its brand ambassador. The actor will be representing the Suraksha QR brand as its key face across various offline and online channels. Additionally, Suraksha QR shall be collaborating with Murali Sharma for a series of marketing, outreach, events, and other promotional activities in the future, in a bid to enable the start-up to rapidly grow and scale its reach and impact pan-India.

“As a public figure who is equally well-known throughout both North and South India, Murali’s association with Suraksha QR serves as a shot in the arm for us, and aligns well with our goal of redefining healthcare across every nook and corner of India. Murali will be joining forces with Suraksha QR’s team on various strategic aspects, including building and amplifying meaningful conversations around improving healthcare accessibility and affordability, through a variety of mediums,” Vidhyasagar Reddy, co-founder and CEO, Suraksha QR, said.

Suraksha QR is aiming to cater to the varied healthcare requirements of at least five lakh Indians by the end of the current fiscal, i.e. FY 2023-24. The company believes that its association with Murali Sharma will be playing a role in helping the brand to be able to realise the ambitious target.

“I decided to associate with Suraksha as I could resonate a lot with the company’s mission and vision to bridge the gaps in India’s healthcare sector and thereby ensure that no Indian is left out in receiving timely and necessary medical care,” actor Murali Sharma, said.

Notably, since the roll-out of its flagship platform in March 2023, the Suraksha QR platform has already acquired over 60,000 subscribers pan-India, while establishing its presence across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi, among other Indian states. Through its flagship health-tech platform, Suraksha QR offers an array of superlative healthcare services to its users such as – advanced emergency response support, health insurance coverage, telehealth consultations with experienced doctors, discounts on diagnostic tests, home delivery of medicines, among others.

