SuperWin onboards AB de Villiers and Pooja Hegde as brand ambassadors

As per the company, online gaming is becoming an integral part of the way people enjoy sports, gaining popularity worldwide

Written by BrandWagon Online
SuperWin was established in 2023 and provides a sports and gaming exchange
SuperWin announced that it has roped in AB de Villiers and Pooja Hedge as brand ambassadors. The partnership is the first step for SuperWin as it launched as early as last month.

As per the company, online gaming is becoming an integral part of the way people enjoy sports, gaining popularity worldwide. ABD looks forward to the footing that the brand is set to capture in India. De Villiers played for the South African national team from 2004 until 2018.

“Winning is the part of the game that all of us as professional athletes and even those that aspire to be in their own right. I’m really happy to associate with SuperWin as I am confident that they will imbibe everything that it means to be in sport which is having fun, being part of a community, and of course, finally, the desire to win big.” AB de Villiers, former South African international cricketer, said on the association with SuperWin.

Pooja Hegde has captured the imagination of the entire country with her work. Her commercially successful films include Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), Maharshi (2019), Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019), Housefull 4 (2019), Cirkus (2022), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan (2023).

“It is inspiring to be a part of the SuperWin family and I look forward to being part of such a vibrant community that makes sports so interactive” actor Pooja Hegde, said.

SuperWin was established in 2023 and provides a sports and gaming exchange. The digital age has revolutionised many industries, and online gaming is no exception.

“We are excited to work alongside ABD and Pooja Hedge to celebrate the spirit of sport and as we look forward to a successful association with them, we are confident that they will only add value to the brand in its plans to become an Indian-dominated global platform,” a SuperWin spokesperson said.

More Stories on
Marketing

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 11:37 IST

