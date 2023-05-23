Supertails mark its two-year milestone, celebrating growth, innovation, and dedication to first-time pet parents across India.

Supertails has released two videos as part of its #SupertailsTurns2 campaign. These videos depict the struggles of two individual pet parents as they attempt to understand the desires of their furry babies. Additionally, the company has launched the “Big Birthday Bash Sale,” running from 21st May to 28th May.

Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, the co-founders, Supertails said in a joint statement, “Pet parents have shown immense trust in us over the last two years and we will continue to work hard and make their journeys with their furry babies as easy as possible.”

The company has experienced a remarkable five-fold increase in its consumer base over the past 12 months, with a notable concentration of growth in tier II and III cities. To further enhance customer experience, Supertails recently introduced its app.

Supertails achieved an impressive 300% growth in FY22-23 and is poised for further expansion, with a target of reaching 150 crore accounting rate of return by 2024.

