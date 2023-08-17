Supertails launches brand campaign for annual sale

Supertails, a tech-enabled pet-care startup, has launched its brand campaign to announce annual sale. The campaign features pet animals in a rap video. This is the second edition of the swag sale, as popularised by the company.

The campaign film is a collaborative effort of Supertails’ in-house creative team and Green Chutney Films.

Talking about the sale and campaign, Varun Sadana, co-founder, Supertails, said, “We are constantly driven to push the boundaries of creativity, offering our audience fresh and engaging experiences. Like the previous year, we aspire to engage with over 15 million unique viewers through our campaign.”

Additionally, the sale will entail partnerships with over 200 brands, while the campaign video is set to be featured across Spotify, Youtube, and Meta platforms.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook