scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Supertails launches brand campaign for annual sale

The campaign film is a collaborative effort of Supertails’ in-house creative team and Green Chutney Films

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign features pet animals in a rap video
The campaign features pet animals in a rap video

Supertails, a tech-enabled pet-care startup, has launched its brand campaign to announce annual sale. The campaign features pet animals in a rap video. This is the second edition of the swag sale, as popularised by the company.

The campaign film is a collaborative effort of Supertails’ in-house creative team and Green Chutney Films.

Talking about the sale and campaign, Varun Sadana, co-founder, Supertails, said, “We are constantly driven to push the boundaries of creativity, offering our audience fresh and engaging experiences. Like the previous year, we aspire to engage with over 15 million unique viewers through our campaign.”

Also Read
Also Read

Additionally, the sale will entail partnerships with over 200 brands, while the campaign video is set to be featured across Spotify, Youtube, and Meta platforms.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-08-2023 at 12:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS