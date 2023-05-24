Superdry launches campaign with brand ambassador Kartik Aryan

Superdry has launched its campaign with brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan, sporting looks from the brand’s denim collection.

“The collection takes inspiration from both the seventies and Y2K era to offer a trend-led range of denim that caters to various fits. Kartik’s style and fan base speak to the Gen-Z consumer that the brand is highly focused on targeting,” said Justin Lodge, chief marketing officer, Superdry.

The campaign features Kartik Aaryan in everyday denim moments, from being adventurous outdoors to relaxed indoors to showcase the durable, versatile collection from Superdry that helps you just be your unapologetic self.

Speaking on the campaign, actor Kartik Aryan said, “I like to keep a balance of adventure while maintaining a carefree personality. The new Superdry collection fits perfectly with my busy schedule and casual vibe.”

The campaign puts forth a collection that fits all moods, with minimal to bold designs and colours that capture the essence of the every day you. The range features a commitment to not only style but also functionality, durability and versatility while maintaining the brand’s sustainable ethos.

