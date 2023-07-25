Supari Studios wins content marketing mandate for Spotify India

Supari Studios has announced that it has won the content marketing mandate for Spotify India. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.

One of India’s leading audio streaming platforms, Spotify is popular especially among Gen Z and millennial listeners. Since its launch in the country four years ago, the brand has witnessed growth, not just in music but also podcasts. As it looks to expand its footprint across the country, Spotify India has partnered with Supari Studios to produce culture-driven content that resonates with diverse audiences across India.

“At Kulfi, we’re committed to providing clutter-breaking, culture-shaping brand solutions to our partners. Spotify operates at the intersection of music and culture, making it an incredibly influential brand, especially among Gen Z and millennial audiences,” Shirley D’Costa, chief business officer, Kulfi Collective, said.

As part of the mandate, Supari Studios will be responsible for creating and executing digital content marketing campaigns for Spotify India’s digital and social channels among other marketing activities. Having created differentiated, immersive and scalable branded content properties for Red Bull, Google, Estée Lauder, Asian Paints and YouTube among others, Supari Studios is well known for its strategic and creative expertise and storytelling.

