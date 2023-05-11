Sunfeast launches milk smoothies in Reliance and ITC stores

ITC’s Sunfeast announces the launch of smoothies in Reliance stores with flavours, including Mango, Strawberry, Litchi, and Peach-Pineapple.

Sharing his thoughts on this launch, Sanjay Singal, chief operating officer, dairy and beverages, Foods Division, ITC said, “After the success of Sunfeast Mango Smoothie with lakhs of consumers enjoying our beverages onboard Indigo flights, we decided to make the Smoothie experience more accessible for our consumer by offering it in Reliance stores and on JioMart. We have also added novel and indulgent flavours like Litchi, Strawberry, and Peach-Pineapple this summer for the consumer to indulge in”

The product will be accessible to customers across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata via Reliance Store, Jio Mart, and ITC store.

