scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Sunfeast launches milk smoothies in Reliance and ITC stores

The product will be accessible to customers across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata

Written by BrandWagon Online
"We have added indulgent flavours like Litchi, Strawberry, and Peach-Pineapple for the consumer to indulge in," said Singhal
"We have added indulgent flavours like Litchi, Strawberry, and Peach-Pineapple for the consumer to indulge in," said Singhal

ITC’s Sunfeast announces the launch of smoothies in Reliance stores with flavours, including Mango, Strawberry, Litchi, and Peach-Pineapple.

Sharing his thoughts on this launch, Sanjay Singal, chief operating officer, dairy and beverages, Foods Division, ITC said, “After the success of Sunfeast Mango Smoothie with lakhs of consumers enjoying our beverages onboard Indigo flights, we decided to make the Smoothie experience more accessible for our consumer by offering it in Reliance stores and on JioMart. We have also added novel and indulgent flavours like Litchi, Strawberry, and Peach-Pineapple this summer for the consumer to indulge in”

Also Read

The product will be accessible to customers across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata via Reliance Store, Jio Mart, and ITC store.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 18:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market