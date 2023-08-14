Sunfeast announces Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for Dark Fantasy

ITC’s Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, announces Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy introduces its renewed brand proposition, ‘Sunfeast Dark Fantasy – Har Dil Ki Fantasy’ aiming to establish a profound connection with its consumers. The concept springs from the universal yearning for a touch of fantasy in our everyday lives. With this new perspective, the brand seeks to resonate across diverse consumer segments.

“Shah Rukh Khan’s charm, sophistication, and larger-than-life persona make him the ideal choice to represent the brand. With this association, we are confident of elevating the brand’s presence and further reinforcing its connection with consumers. Together, we aim to take people on an extraordinary journey that celebrates their fantasies, making it a memorable experience,” Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, ITC Foods Division, said.

The TVC, conceptualised by FCB Ulka, begins at a salon’s waiting area where a lady eagerly awaits her turn. To kill time, she enjoys a Choco Fills cookie, which instantly transports her to a fantasy, Shah Rukh Khan magically appears and indulges her, styling her hair, applying makeup and tending her nails. She comes back with a smile, realising it was all in her fantasy and shares a cookie with a puzzled girl nearby. Shah Rukh Khan’s voiceover highlights the delightful experience, ‘Crunchy cookie mein molten choco’. The commercial concludes with Shah Rukh Khan exclaiming, ‘Har Dil Ki Fantasy’ as a pack of cookies is showcased.

“This campaign encourages everyone to take “flights of fantasy” and come back alive. And to bring this idea to life, who better than Shah Rukh Khan who is the Fantasy of India. The campaign brings Shah Rukh Khan in an avatar that we all love him for,” Romi Nair, national creative director, FCB Ulka, said.

The campaign is set to launch across India in eight different languages. It will be broadcasted across digital, social media platforms and television channels, forming an integral part of the comprehensive pan-India media plan.

