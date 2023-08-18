Sunburn to collaborate with MotoGP Bharat

The world of motorcycle racing has collaborated with the beats of music as MotoGP Bharat announced its experiential partnership with Sunburn to create a confluence of speed and music for the first time at a MotoGP race track.

MotoGP Bharat Sunburn Music Festival will provide spectators with a weekend getaway experience where fans would be treated to an experience of speed and a pool of performances along with food options — the fan zones will be transformed into an opportunity for every spectator with specially curated Sunburn moments. The racing arena will be transformed into a party zone, rechristened as the Sunburn Arena within the fan zones. The Sunburn Arena will witness performances by Indian and International artists on both days of the racing event.

“Fans buying the MotoGP Bharat tickets will get a fusion of sports with an electronic music festival. As India is known for its hospitality, this MotoGP race will be the first-ever venue where a full-fledged music festival with renowned DJs and music bands will be in action.” Pushkar Nath Srivastava, founder and chief operating officer, FairStreet Sport, the Indian promoters of MotoGP Bharat, said.

Sunburn Arena is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega-brand umbrella Sunburn, with an aim to cater to dance and music enthusiasts across various cities pan India and around the world. Sunburn Arena has played host to some of the world’s leading DJs over the past few years including DJ Snake, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, Dash Berlin and Avicii in the past.

Also Read Tata Tea Lal Ghoda rolls out new campaign; celebrates festival of Teej with unique packaging

“We will be putting up a huge stage at the fan zone which is all set to be filled with tons of exciting performances with some of the best artist collaboration from India and Internationally,” Karan Singh, chief executive officer, Sunburn, said.

MotoGP Bharat will witness close to 40 teams participating with 80 riders including talents like Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, among others at the event.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook