Sun Pharma launches campaign #SecondBirthDate on national doctor’s day

Sun Pharma has unveiled an initiative titled #SecondBirthDate, to celebrate the national doctor’s day with cricketer Rishabh Pant and actor Mahima Chaudhry.

As a part of the initiatives, both celebrities shared their #SecondBirthDate stories through their social media handles, wherein Pant mentions “Second D.O.B” as “5th Jan 2023” and Chaudhry shares “Second D.O.B” as “8th Nov 2022”.

Talking about the initiative, Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India business, Sun Pharma, said, “Doctors play an instrumental role in our lives, offering their expertise, compassion, and commitment to restoring health and patient well-being. Our #SecondBirthDate initiative is a tribute to the doctor community who have dedicated their lives to the service of humanity.”

The campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy India and Wavemaker.

Commenting on the campaign idea, Rohit Devgun, executive creative director and Kumar Saurabh, group creative director, Ogilvy India said, “One of the most powerful emotions we feel towards our doctors is gratitude – for giving us or our loved ones a second chance at life. An emotion second only to the one we feel for our parents who give us our first chance at life. Sun’s #SecondBirthDate initiative for National Doctor’s Day, channelised the emotion of profuse gratitude.”

Following the lead, several celebrities and influencers have joined the movement by updating their birth dates and sharing their personal stories. This includes TV actor Chhavi Mittal, film actor Rahul Roy and nutritionist Dr. Siddhant Bhargava.

“In a world where social media serves as a platform for expression and interactions, an action always speaks louder than an ad. We are happy that Rishabh Pant and Mahima Chaudhry believed in what we are trying to convey and changed their date of birth across social handles to mark their second chance at life.” Shekhar Banerjee – chief client officer and office head, West – Wavemaker added.

