Sun Life Asia Service Centres repositions itself as Sun Life Global Solutions

Sun Life Asia Service Centres (ASC), a microcosm of the global insurance and asset management company Sun Life, has announced its repositioning as Sun Life Global Solutions (SLGS). As per the company, the move aims to advance the organisation’s value proposition and further its journey in close collaboration with Sun Life’s business groups. The new name Sun Life Global Solutions (SLGS) further underscores its global impact delivered through developing solutions, experiences and furthering innovation.

Expressing his views on the repositioning, Tarun Sareen, managing director, Sun Life Global Solutions, said, “The word Global reflects our outreach and the collaborative journey with business groups across the globe and the word Solutions emphasises our focus on designing and delivering solutions to our clients and advisors. Solutions to us signify optimism and taking the forefront to solve challenges, create pathways and manifest opportunities – and keep on architecting and solving for the future. This is what makes us – Sun Life Global Solutions “

Additionally, SLGS aims to recruit approximately 1000 new talent in the next two years. According to the company, this expansion presents an opportunity for skilled workforce in India and the Philippines to collaborate with Sun Life, effectively showcasing their exceptional capabilities and immense potential.

SLGS aims to drive new digital capabilities and client experiences which form a vital part of Sun Life’s transformation to think and act like a digital company and deliver impactful solutions to help clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.

Also Read Colors Bangla Cinema unveils new brand identity

Sun Life Financial Inc. is a Canadian financial services company which operates in 28 markets serving 85 million clients globally. Sun Life ranks number 235 on the Forbes Global 2000 list for 2022 and claims to have over $1.33 trillion in assets under administration as of 2022.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook