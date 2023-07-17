Styched acquires D2C casual sneaker brand Flatheads

Styched, an online youth fashion brand, has announced its acquisition of Flatheads, a direct-to-customer (D2C) online casual sneaker startup. As per the company, the move marks Styched’s first acquisition.

With this acquisition, Styched reinforces its commitment to providing fashion-forward choices for the youth market, expanding its product range, and embracing innovation in the rapidly evolving fashion landscape.

Talking about the acquisition Soumajit Bhowmik, CEO, Styched said, “The acquisition opportunity came to us through a common investor, and we felt it would be a perfect deal for us considering we wanted to launch sneakers in a big way within Styched as well. The technical know-how of Flatheads would really help us create a wide range of affordable sneakers collection.”

Moreover, Bengaluru based Styched will expand into the footwear sector with the acquisition of Flatheads. Leveraging their expertise in production, Styched plans to incorporate its production-on-demand technology into the footwear category, enabling the seamless expansion of Flatheads’ existing collection.

“The Flatheads-Styched deal gives new wings to our idea of creating unique footwear for the young Indian. Styched has changed the operating model of creating and delivering fashion, and I’m very excited to see Flatheads taking the next leap together. Young Indians are just starting to flaunt their sneakers as a new fashion and lifestyle statement. The market is evolving, and it will be a unique journey for the category, different from other parts of the world,” Ganesh Balakrishnan, co-founder, Flatheads added.

Initially, Flatheads will continue offering its existing range of products, with all departments now being operated and managed by Styched.

