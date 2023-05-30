Stayfree launches social media campaign highlighting stories of young women

Stayfree has launched its latest social media campaign spotlighting stories of young women across various professional groups in pursuit of their dreams.

Through the digital campaign, the company aims to partner with women on their difficult period days and help them fulfill their dreams and lead life on their terms.

Commenting on the campaign, Manoj Gadgil, vice president, marketing and essential health BU Head, Kenvue said, “Stayfree has always been a champion for women empowerment and celebrated their unwavering spirit to pursue their aspirations. Many women in modern India strive for financial independence while battling societal attitudes and various problems including periods that sometimes force them to miss opportunities.”

As per the company, it is an extension to the campaign ‘Din tumhare saath chalega’ which was unveiled earlier this year. The recent campaign shows the stories of 12 young women from different walks of life, all pursuing their dreams without limiting their days or their lives with the fear, shame and discomfort of periods.

“The brand believes that periods should not come in the way of young girls and their dreams. As part of our latest digital campaign, Stayfree spotlights everyday women and their inspirational stories encouraging women to fearlessly chase their dreams without letting periods come their way. With Stayfree Secure XL, we aim to empower women by providing them with a superior product with up to 12 hours of leakage protection to ensure comfort and hygiene to help women feel at ease during their period and live their life to the fullest,” Gadgil added.

