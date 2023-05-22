Stashfin launches new campaign to drive awareness about its offerings

Stashfin, a fintech platform, has today launched a new campaign to drive awareness about its offering of providing instant access to funds with a flexibility of repayment. The campaign, created by Havas Worldwide India, promotes the product that allows customers to get a loan for 30 days at 0% interest.

In the three-films created for the campaign, an alien is seen landing on Earth attracted by the unique offering of Stashfin which is a superpower for humans. The alien lands the spaceship in a crowded place, snatches a mobile phone in a market scenario, and even enters the home of a human, all this just to get access to the new Stashfin Superpower. In a series of funny instances, brand videos bring about how this superpower is available for humans and spreads awareness about key features of the App such as interest-free period, easy and flexible repayment options and instant access to funds.

Additionally, Stashfin recently announced a fund-raise of $100 million in a debt funding round with participation from venture debt firms Trifecta Capital and Innoven Capital as well as a host of domestic lenders and has been making headlines with a series of new initiatives and leadership expansion.

Speaking about the campaign, Shruti Aggarwal, co-founder, Stashfin said “At Stashfin, we have a strong commitment to providing our customers with an exceptional experience, which is why we have placed great emphasis on ensuring that our product is user-friendly. We believe that credit should be accessible to everyone who requires it, and it should be effortless. Through our recent films, we aim to showcase the remarkable capabilities of Stashfin that can come to the aid of anyone in need.”

“Collaborating with Stashfin, a brave brand in the ever-evolving fintech industry, has been a delightful experience for us. As storytellers, we relish the opportunity to showcase the dynamic nature of fintech in a relatable and inspiring way. Stashfin’s vision is to enhance the economic freedom of individuals by delivering honest and frictionless financial products that improves lives. Stashfin provides flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 36 months, quick processes and easy application, instant funds, and the unique proposition of only paying interest on the amount used,”Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas India, added.

