Star Sports to broadcast FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Star Sports, India’s sports broadcaster, has secured the broadcasting rights for the coverage of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The coverage on Star Sports Network entails broadcast of daily highlights of group stage matches (ongoing) and live broadcast of all matches ‘Round of 16’ onwards (from August 5).

The broadcaster also plans on widening the coverage of the tournament by adding regional language commentary for the semi-finals and Final. The addition of FIFA Women’s World Cup to its portfolio is part of the network’s ongoing efforts to showcase marquee women’s sport to drive its dual agenda of growing sports fandom and participation amongst women. Star Sports Select will serve as the primary destination for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 where it sits alongside the Premier League, which kicks off on August 13.

Speaking about the association with the FIFA World Cup 2023, Star Sports spokesperson said, “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is the ultimate showcase and celebration of women’s sport. It stands as a beacon of inspiration for girls pursuing, or keen to pursue sport and is a huge draw for millions of fans who desire to watch the best that Football has to offer. Star Sports is the home of sports and the default destination for millions of sports fans. We see this association as a milestone in the journey of women’s sport in India and the need for increased inclusivity in sports. Support for women’s sport not only reflects our (personal and societal) attitudes towards gender equity but also inspires the next generation of athletes to Believe, which should be our nation’s shared ambition.”

Moreover, Star Sports has also collaborated with cricket associations like ICC, ACC and BCCI to bring viewers, for the first time in many cases, a wider array of competitions. This includes women-centric tournaments like the World Cup (2013), U19 World Cup (2023), Asia Cup (2022) and multiple bilateral tours to India. Powered by high-decibel marketing campaigns and multi-language commentary, these events have served to grow fandom for women’s sport and serve as a powerful motivation for aspiring athletes across the nation.

Also Read YouTube launches six new creation tools to ease Shorts

Star Sports has acquired the rights from 1Stadia. Sangeet Shirodkar, CEO and Co-Founder, 1Stadia added, “1Stadia is thrilled to announce this partnership with Star Sports. This collaboration allows us to share the magic of this iconic tournament with millions of viewers across India, and together, we aim to celebrate the extraordinary athletes competing on the global stage.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook