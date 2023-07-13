scorecardresearch
Star Sports bags the broadcasting rights for ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023

As per the company, this agreement marks the first time that tournament will be telecasted

Written by BrandWagon Online
The tournament will held from July 13 to July 23 in Sri Lanka
Star Sports has acquired the television rights for ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023. As per the company, this agreement marks the first time that tournament will be telecasted.

The ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will be the fifth edition of the tournament and is scheduled to be held from July 13 to July 23, 2023 in Sri Lanka.

“We are extremely excited to deliver the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to cricket enthusiasts. Our collaborations with stakeholders like ICC, ACC, and BCCI, to broadcast women’s cricket and upcoming young talent, underscores our steadfast dedication to expanding the sport and inspiring the next generation of cricketers,” a Star Sports spokesperson said.

Additionally, the tournament will feature ‘A’ teams of the five full members of the Asian Cricket Council: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan as well as the top 3 teams from the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup: Nepal, UAE, and Oman.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 11:47 IST

